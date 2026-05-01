West Bengal: Re-polling ordered in 15 booths amid concerns over strong room security

The Election Commission has announced that re-polling will be conducted in 15 booths across parts of West Bengal following allegations of irregularities during voting held on 29 April. The re-polling is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2 May, and will cover select booths in the South 24 Parganas district.

According to officials, the decision has been taken after reviewing complaints regarding disruptions and alleged malpractice during polling day. The affected booths fall within two Assembly constituencies—Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour.

In Assembly Constituency No. 142, Magrahat Paschim, re-polling will be held at multiple locations. These include Uttar Yarpur Primary School (Room 2), Najra Primary School (Rooms 1 and 2), Deula Primary School (Room 1), Ghola Nayapara Girls' High Madrasa (Room 2), Ektara Malaya Primary School (Rooms 1 and 2), Ektara Malaya Dhora Primary School (Room 1), and Bahirpua Kurkuria Primary School (Rooms 1, 2 and 3).

Similarly, in Assembly Constituency No. 143, Diamond Harbour, voters will return to the booths at Bagda Junior High School, Chanda Primary School (Room 2), Haridevpur Primary School, and Raynagar Primary School.

Sources have also indicated that several booths in the Falta Assembly constituency may be considered for re-polling as well, although a final confirmation on those locations is still awaited.

While the Election Commission has maintained that the re-polling is being carried out to ensure a free and fair electoral process, the move is likely to further intensify the already charged political atmosphere in the state. Security arrangements are expected to be tightened significantly in all the identified booths.

Central forces and polling officials will be deployed to ensure that voting takes place peacefully and without disruption. Voters in the affected areas have been urged to participate in the re-polling and exercise their democratic rights.

Meanwhile, with the counting of votes scheduled for Monday, political tensions in West Bengal have intensified, as both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) step up their preparations and scrutiny of strong room security across the state.