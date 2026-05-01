West Bengal: Re-polling ordered in 15 booths amid concerns over strong room security
Voters in the Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour have been urged to participate in the re-polling and exercise their vote
The Election Commission has announced that re-polling will be conducted in 15 booths across parts of West Bengal following allegations of irregularities during voting held on 29 April. The re-polling is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2 May, and will cover select booths in the South 24 Parganas district.
According to officials, the decision has been taken after reviewing complaints regarding disruptions and alleged malpractice during polling day. The affected booths fall within two Assembly constituencies—Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour.
In Assembly Constituency No. 142, Magrahat Paschim, re-polling will be held at multiple locations. These include Uttar Yarpur Primary School (Room 2), Najra Primary School (Rooms 1 and 2), Deula Primary School (Room 1), Ghola Nayapara Girls' High Madrasa (Room 2), Ektara Malaya Primary School (Rooms 1 and 2), Ektara Malaya Dhora Primary School (Room 1), and Bahirpua Kurkuria Primary School (Rooms 1, 2 and 3).
Similarly, in Assembly Constituency No. 143, Diamond Harbour, voters will return to the booths at Bagda Junior High School, Chanda Primary School (Room 2), Haridevpur Primary School, and Raynagar Primary School.
Sources have also indicated that several booths in the Falta Assembly constituency may be considered for re-polling as well, although a final confirmation on those locations is still awaited.
While the Election Commission has maintained that the re-polling is being carried out to ensure a free and fair electoral process, the move is likely to further intensify the already charged political atmosphere in the state. Security arrangements are expected to be tightened significantly in all the identified booths.
Central forces and polling officials will be deployed to ensure that voting takes place peacefully and without disruption. Voters in the affected areas have been urged to participate in the re-polling and exercise their democratic rights.
Meanwhile, with the counting of votes scheduled for Monday, political tensions in West Bengal have intensified, as both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) step up their preparations and scrutiny of strong room security across the state.
The top leadership of the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leader Abhishek Banerjee, is leaving nothing to chance. Both leaders are closely monitoring the situation and held meetings at Kalighat to review security arrangements, assessed reports from districts, and finalised strategies for counting day.
Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to hold a dedicated meeting with party counting agents on Saturday, while Mamata Banerjee has already issued specific instructions to them.
Since Friday morning, several TMC candidates have been visiting counting centres to conduct on-the-spot inspections. These inspections include checking CCTV footage and reviewing overall security arrangements. The party leadership has directed workers and leaders to maintain round-the-clock vigilance outside strong rooms.
Meanwhile, the BJP has been actively preparing its own cadre for counting day. Senior leader Bhupendra Yadav attended meetings with counting agents in Siliguri and Malda, describing them as “workshops” focused on organisational preparedness. He emphasised the importance of ensuring a flawless counting process, stating that every vote cast by the public must be protected.
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC of creating “drama”, arguing that the ruling party is uneasy because it could not manipulate the elections this time.
Concerns over the security of strong rooms have intensified across West Bengal ahead of the vote count. In Kalna, a controversy broke out after CCTV cameras monitoring a strong room reportedly went offline for two minutes.
Trinamool Congress candidate Swapan Debnath rushed to the site and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, warning that even a brief lapse could lead to serious irregularities. He has now decided to personally supervise night-time monitoring.
The BJP dismissed the allegations, with candidate Siddharth Majumdar accusing the TMC of creating excuses in anticipation of defeat. Tensions were also reported in Egra, where TMC workers protested, alleging that a BJP candidate was allowed unauthorised entry into a strong room. Officials later intervened to control the situation.
In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee visited a strong room late at night, prompting counter-protests from BJP workers. She later claimed that an outsider had joined the protest and live-streamed the incident.
Similar concerns emerged in Bongaon and Katwa, with allegations of CCTV malfunction and a damaged boundary wall. In response, the Election Commission has strengthened security, deployed central forces, and enforced Section 163 to restrict gatherings near strong rooms.
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