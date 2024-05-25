West Bengal records highest turnout, two deaths reported

With two deaths confirmed and reports of poll-related tension surfacing mainly from East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal on Saturday, 25 May, the approximate voter turnout as of 1.00 pm was 39.13 per cent, as per the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout mobile app.

West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 54.8 per cent, while Delhi had the lowest at 34.37 per cent.

Tension mounted in the Belatikri area under Lalgarh police station in Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency following the recovery of the body of a youth with injuries all over his body. The deceased has been identified as Uttam Mahato. The police have claimed that his death bears no relation to politics or poll-related violence. There is also some confusion about the youth's political affiliation, according to reports.

This is the second death reported since early Saturday morning, the first being the death of a local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Moibul reportedly following clashes between the BJP and ruling party activists.