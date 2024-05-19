West Bengal: Hope springs left, right and centre

Everyone has high hopes in West Bengal, this time. Each of the four principal contestants — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) — believes it will win more seats in 2024 compared to both the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 state Assembly elections.

On the face of it, the political space in West Bengal seems fairly settled after the radical rearrangements it underwent, first in 2011 with Mamata Banerjee’s spectacular triumph over the CPI (M)-led Left Front, which ended 34 uninterrupted years of the Left being in power.

The second shakedown was in 2019, when the BJP, riding a wave of nationalist fervour post the Pulwama attack, won 18 Lok Sabha seats, and its vote share shot up from 17 per cent in the 2014 general election to over 40 per cent in 2019.

In many ways, the 2019 Lok Sabha election was a watershed. The TMC seat tally dropped sharply, from 34 seats in 2014 to 22 in 2019, though its vote share increased to 43.3 per cent, keeping it ahead of the BJP as the new challenger.

The major shift in voter preference was from the Left to the BJP. In 2014, the Left vote share was close to 30 per cent — this dropped to 7.5 per cent in 2019. The decline in the Congress vote share was around 5 per cent, a big loss but one that did not radically alter its ranking.

Given that between them, the TMC and the BJP snared 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, with the Congress winning two and the CPI(M) none, the expectation that each will improve its position in 2024 is intriguing.

It is not as though the dominant TMC is visibly weaker or in turmoil, thereby creating an opportunity for the BJP to expand it footprint and usurp territory. As of now, there is no challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, there are no succession fights underway and the control of the organisation is still very much in her hands.