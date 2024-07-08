West Bengal: SC orders committee for varsity vice-chancellor appointments

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the formation of a separate or joint search selection committee headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit to oversee the appointments of vice-chancellors for public universities in West Bengal after the state government and governor C.V. Ananda Bose came knocking on its door.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan passed the order and posted the matter after four weeks. The bench stated that the committee should be constituted within two weeks and the chairperson (Lalit) would preside over every search selection committee, which shall consist of five members. The committee is required to prepare a panel of three names for each university VC appointment, alphabetically and not in order of merit.

The recommendations should be endorsed by the chairperson and then presented to the state's chief minister. If the chief minister finds a person unsuitable, they should provide remarks and supporting material to the chancellor (which is the governor, de facto) within two weeks. The CM can also recommend the shortlisted names in order of preference to the chancellor.

“The Chief Minister, not the concerned minister, will prioritise the names and forward them to the Chancellor. If the CM does not approve any name, reasons and supporting material must be provided,” said the bench.