West Bengal sets up high-level panel to examine draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

The West Bengal government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill for the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday.

The move comes after the BJP swept to power in the 2026 Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in West Bengal. Implementation of the UCC was among the BJP's key electoral promises.

A government notification issued on Friday said the committee had been formed for a comprehensive examination of the draft Bill in view of the "wide ramifications and voluminous nature" of the proposed legislation.

The state government said it had prepared the draft Bill to create a comprehensive legal framework governing personal civil matters for residents, irrespective of religion, faith or community.

The proposed legislation seeks to cover issues including marriage, divorce, intestate succession and testamentary succession.

Justice Desai will chair the committee, which also includes former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, Resident Commissioner Dushyant Nariala, retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh and Principal Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department Sanghamitra Ghosh.

Academic Ratna Bhattacharya, former Gour Banga University vice-chancellor Gopalchandra Misra, advocate Osman Gani Mallick and former executive director Nirmalya Bhattacharyya are also members of the panel.

The committee was constituted following a decision taken at a state Cabinet meeting on 2 July.

"It has been set up for a comprehensive examination and review of the draft Bill in view of the wide ramifications and voluminous nature of the subject," a senior state government official said.