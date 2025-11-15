West Bengal will never accept BJP’s politics, says TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

TMC (Trinamool Congress) MP Sagarika Ghose on Saturday delivered a sharp rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that the BJP would sweep the next West Bengal Assembly elections, insisting that the state would “never accept” the saffron party’s brand of politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Ghose accused the Prime Minister of treating Bengal as a “territory to be conquered”, saying, “Mr. Modi talked about the conquest of Bengal, as if Bengal is a trophy to be added to his CV. Bengal is not a piece of land you can annex with money, muscle power or divisive politics.”

The TMC MP said that the BJP’s political style — “divide and rule, intimidation, and violence” — stood in stark contrast to West Bengal’s cultural and political ethos. “Bengal will never accept the kind of politics that Mr. Modi and BJP do,” she asserted.

Ghose also praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a leader “rooted among the people”, drawing a pointed comparison with Modi. “Mamata Banerjee is 24x7 on the ground. She is not a ‘hawaii jahaz’ leader who flies in just for votes. She lives, walks, and fights with the people.”