WeWork India fixes bug that exposed visitors' personal info, selfies

In a statement to IANS, the company said that the bug was in a third party tool integrated with their website for a testing phase, at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic to reduce the possible transmission of infection due to human interaction via "our standard guest registration process".



"The application had a bug that allowed unintentional access to the basic visitor information, we have already transitioned out of it and have stopped using it across all our locations," a company spokesperson said.



"Member data confidentiality is of paramount importance to us and we are always vigilant of any such cases and act on it on priority," the spokesperson added.



The company, however, did not elaborate on how many visitors were impacted and whether it notified them about the data breach owing to the bug.