What do Delhiites expect from Union Budget 2026-27?
Delhi residents urge a people-centric Budget to ease daily financial pressures, calling for a focus on the poor
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on Sunday, voices from the national capital reflect a mix of hope, concern and expectation, with residents calling for greater focus on education, railways and relief for the common citizen.
Speaking to IANS, several Delhi residents said the Budget should ease everyday financial pressures and prioritise sectors that directly impact people’s lives. Anil, a local resident, said the Budget must be shaped around the needs of the poor. “It should truly reach the common man and improve quality of life, so people can live with dignity and happiness,” he said.
Seema Bansal echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to curb household expenses. “Home appliances and daily-use items should become cheaper. Travel also needs to be affordable — airfares and train tickets must come down, and inflation should be controlled,” she said.
Another resident stressed that rising prices remain a key worry. “We expect real relief from inflation. Travelling should be more convenient and affordable for everyone,” the resident said.
Senior citizen Amrit highlighted concerns over taxation and concessions. “We need relief from high taxes. Despite assurances, senior citizens are still not getting adequate concessions on railway fares,” he remarked.
Students, too, are watching the Budget closely. Abhishek Yadav, a student, called for a significant boost to education spending. “Government expenditure on education should be raised to at least 5 per cent or more. Compared to other countries, India spends very little. Scholarships, stipends and teachers’ salaries need to be increased,” he said.
Another resident praised the government’s overall performance but flagged railway safety as a priority area. “India is doing better than many countries globally, but railways must be given special attention, especially when it comes to safety,” the resident said.
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget, her ninth consecutive one — making her the first woman finance minister to achieve the milestone.
The Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to strike a balance between fiscal prudence and growth-oriented measures, with emphasis likely on infrastructure, capital expenditure, defence, power and affordable housing, alongside steps to boost employment and consumption. Economists also expect the government to maintain fiscal discipline, with the fiscal deficit projected to moderate to around 4.4 per cent of GDP.
With IANS inputs
