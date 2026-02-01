What do Delhiites expect from Union Budget 2026-27?

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on Sunday, voices from the national capital reflect a mix of hope, concern and expectation, with residents calling for greater focus on education, railways and relief for the common citizen.

Speaking to IANS, several Delhi residents said the Budget should ease everyday financial pressures and prioritise sectors that directly impact people’s lives. Anil, a local resident, said the Budget must be shaped around the needs of the poor. “It should truly reach the common man and improve quality of life, so people can live with dignity and happiness,” he said.

Seema Bansal echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to curb household expenses. “Home appliances and daily-use items should become cheaper. Travel also needs to be affordable — airfares and train tickets must come down, and inflation should be controlled,” she said.

Another resident stressed that rising prices remain a key worry. “We expect real relief from inflation. Travelling should be more convenient and affordable for everyone,” the resident said.