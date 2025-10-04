What was meant to heal has killed: Coldrif ban after 12 child deaths
In a damning revelation, samples collected from the manufacturer were found to be adulterated
A wave of grief and outrage has swept through two states after the deaths of 12 children across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reportedly linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.
What began as a local tragedy has now unfolded into nationwide alarm, with governments moving swiftly against the manufacturer accused of producing adulterated medicine.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, calling the incident “extremely tragic”, announced a blanket ban on Coldrif syrup across the state, along with other products from the same company. He assured the public that “the guilty will not be spared”, adding that both local and state-level investigation teams have been constituted to probe the matter.
“The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures the syrup," Yadav posted in Hindi on X.
The syrup, manufactured in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, was subjected to urgent testing by the Food Safety and Drug Administration. In a damning revelation, samples collected from the factory were found to be adulterated. Authorities immediately halted production at the facility, with officials declaring that it would not resume until the company offers a “satisfactory explanation”.
The crackdown was not limited to Madhya Pradesh. The Tamil Nadu government, acting in the wake of mounting suspicions linking the syrup to the deaths of children in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, banned the sale of Coldrif and ordered all stocks to be removed from shelves effective 1 October. Reports indicated that the same syrup had been distributed across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry, raising fears of wider exposure.
The tragedy has also sparked political reactions. Senior Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that the catastrophe stemmed from the mixing of brake oil solvent in the syrup, which he claimed had led to suspected kidney failures in children. While Madhya Pradesh has so far reported nine deaths, Rajasthan has confirmed three fatalities, intensifying demands for accountability.
For now, thirteen children — including some from Nagpur in Maharashtra — continue to battle for their lives under treatment, as anguished parents and a horrified nation await justice. What was meant to soothe innocent coughs has turned into bitter poison, casting a long shadow on pharmaceutical safety and regulatory oversight in India.
With PTI inputs
