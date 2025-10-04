What was meant to heal has killed: Coldrif ban after 12 child deaths

A wave of grief and outrage has swept through two states after the deaths of 12 children across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reportedly linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.

What began as a local tragedy has now unfolded into nationwide alarm, with governments moving swiftly against the manufacturer accused of producing adulterated medicine.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, calling the incident “extremely tragic”, announced a blanket ban on Coldrif syrup across the state, along with other products from the same company. He assured the public that “the guilty will not be spared”, adding that both local and state-level investigation teams have been constituted to probe the matter.

“The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures the syrup," Yadav posted in Hindi on X.