‘What’s the point of such commissions?’: CJI flags consumer case backlog

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday raised a sharp alarm over the mounting backlog of cases before consumer commissions across the country, observing that prolonged delays were defeating the very purpose for which these specialised forums were created.

Hearing a matter concerning the functioning of consumer dispute redressal bodies, the CJI questioned the efficacy of the system after taking note of a media report about a case pending since 2019 that was listed only once in 2022 and had seen no hearing thereafter.

“We saw a news article stating that a case pending since 2019 was listed only once in 2022, and there has been no hearing since. Is this how consumer commissions function? What is the point of having such special commissions?” the CJI remarked.

The observation underscored the widening gap between the promise of swift consumer justice and the reality confronting litigants, many of whom turn to these forums precisely to avoid the prolonged battles associated with conventional litigation.

CJI Kant stressed that consumer commissions were conceived as avenues for speedy, accessible and affordable justice. If cases were allowed to languish for years, he said, the very objective behind creating these institutions stood undermined.

“We keep talking about infrastructure and benefits, yet this is how they are functioning?” he observed.