When a news channel owner becomes the news

At around 5.00 am on 16 September, Kerala Police personnel entered the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV in Kalamassery on the outskirts of Kochi. The special investigation team was looking for owner Anto Augustine and material relating to violations surrounding the visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to Kerala — an event that failed to take place.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at properties linked to Augustine and his brothers, Roji and Josekutty, in Kochi and their native Wayanad. The Reporter Broadcasting Company, which runs Reporter TV, was associated with the event, projected as a major sporting spectacle during the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the action followed a criminal case registered on the basis of the sports secretary’s report and Augustine’s alleged failure to comply with repeated SIT summons.

The channel’s management claimed police entered their newsroom, disrupted its functioning and seized the phones of journalists on duty. Augustine, a regular participant in prime-time discussions, described it as an attack on press freedom. Former CM Vijayan and other senior CPI(M) leaders concurred. The police denied interfering with the channel’s news operations, maintaining that the search was directed at securing evidence.

Defending the investigation, chief minister V.D. Satheesan drew a distinction between a journalist hounded for fearless journalism and a media proprietor investigated for financial fraud. The action, he pointed out, was not because the news coverage of Reporter TV was unfavourable to the government. The channel was associated with the failed Messi event and the company was named in the case.

The controversy has exposed an old weakness: police action involving media organisations is often judged according to who is in power and who is being investigated.