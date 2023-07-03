When BJP wins it is loud, when it loses it crumbles: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP saying that for the first time since 1952 both in Karnataka and the country, the session of state Assembly and Parliament will begin without the main Opposition as the saffron party is loud when it wins and crumbles and croaks when it loses.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly starts today. For the first time since 1952 both in the state and in the country too, the session begins without the main opposition —in this case the BJP— announcing its legislature leader. This BJP is loud when it wins but crumbles and croaks when it loses."

His remarks came amid the Karnataka Assembly session beginning on Monday and Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning on July 20.