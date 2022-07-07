When Dilip Kumar's father slapped him!

Khan didn't watch his son's movies for the first two years. Despite living under one roof, they would avoid each other as much as possible. Eventually though, Khan warmed up to his son upon the intervention of a dear family friend, Professor Dar of Ismail Yusuf College, the book says.



Kumar himself had never dreamt of becoming an actor, it adds.



"Neither had I imagined a career in films, nor was I a fan of any movie star. I would see my mother and father struggle every day to put food on the table. Amma would save whatever little money my father got home.



"Despite her frail health, she would scurry from one room to the other, cook food, get the children ready for school, manage the home. When I was offered an in-hand salary of Rs 1,200 a month, I had to take it," the book quotes him as saying.



When Kumar had gone to Devika Rani for the job, he was expecting a desk job, with a pay somewhere around Rs 200-300.



"Maybe Rs 350 a month if I got lucky. I was shocked at the offer they gave me. And humbled at the salary," Kumar told the author.



"At a meeting at Bombay Talkies, Rani offered Yusuf Khan a chance to select a stage name for himself. The options given were: Vasudev, Jahangir Khan and Dilip Kumar. Yusuf required a stage name only because he didn't want his father to find out about his acting career, so he told the production house that he was all right with any of the names suggested," the book says.



The author says the decision to write this book was not an easy one.



"Dilip Kumar, Dilip Sahab or simply Sahab, as all of us would address him, narrated an autobiographical account between 2004 and 2006. After that he stopped dictating and the manuscript which Udaya Tara Nayar completed was put on hold. Finally, the task of finalizing a publisher was assigned to me and in June 2014, the autobiography was released," he says.



But friends and family complained that there was so much to Kumar than what was written in the autobiography and thus the idea of this book came to Farooqui.



The book is published by Om Books International.