When Parliament said no: A history of defeated constitutional amendment bills
Here is a look at some of the constitutional amendment bills that failed to pass Parliament
Constitutional amendment bills have faced repeated setbacks in India's parliamentary history, with several proposed changes to the Constitution failing to secure the requisite majority in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.
The defeats have involved a range of issues, from land reforms and the abolition of privy purses to constitutional recognition for local self-government institutions and the establishment of anti-corruption bodies.
The latest such setback came in April 2026, when the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was defeated in the Lok Sabha due to a lack of numbers.
Based on a book by former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary, along with official online resources, here is a look at some of the constitutional amendment bills that failed to pass Parliament.
Early setbacks: State reorganisation and land reforms
The Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 1955, sought to amend Article 3 to empower the President to prescribe a time limit for state legislatures to communicate their views on proposals concerning the formation of new states or changes to the boundaries, areas and names of existing states.
However, the motion to refer the Bill to a Select Committee was defeated in the Lok Sabha after it failed to secure the requisite majority.
The Constitution (Seventeenth Amendment) Bill, 1963, sought to strengthen constitutional protection for land reform legislation, particularly laws concerning the abolition of intermediary land tenures and redistribution of agricultural land. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April 1964 after failing to secure the special majority.
The Constitution (Nineteenth Amendment) Bill, 1966, sought to clarify Parliament's powers under Article 3 concerning the formation of new states and Union territories and the reorganisation of existing territories. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha on May 16, 1966.
Privy purses and constitutional recognition
The Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 1970, sought to abolish the privy purses and special privileges enjoyed by former rulers of princely states that had acceded to or merged with the Indian Union after Independence.
Although the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, it failed to secure the requisite majority in the Rajya Sabha in September 1970.
In 1978, the Constitution (Forty-sixth Amendment) Bill sought to accord constitutional status to the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the Minorities Commission. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in May 1979.
The Constitution (Forty-seventh Amendment) Bill, 1982, proposed safeguards for Scheduled Tribes in northeastern states through the reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and certain state legislative assemblies. The motion for consideration of the Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on August 22, 1984, after it failed to secure the special majority.
Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies
Two significant constitutional amendment bills introduced in 1989 to strengthen local self-government also failed to clear Parliament.
The Constitution (Sixty-fourth Amendment) Bill, introduced by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on May 15, 1989, sought to give constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions and establish a uniform system of rural local self-government across the country.
The Bill failed to secure the requisite special majority in the Rajya Sabha on October 13, 1989.
The Constitution (Sixty-fifth Amendment) Bill, introduced on August 7, 1989, sought constitutional recognition for urban local bodies, including nagar panchayats, municipal councils and municipal corporations.
It was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 10 but defeated in the Rajya Sabha on October 13, 1989, after failing to secure the required majority.
Attempts to extend President's Rule in Punjab
Two constitutional amendment bills introduced in 1990 to extend President's Rule in Punjab also failed to complete the parliamentary process.
The Constitution (Sixty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 1990, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on March 27 and sought to extend President's Rule in Punjab by six months, from three years to three years and six months.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 28. However, the motion for its consideration in the Lok Sabha was not carried on March 30, 1990, in accordance with Rule 157.
The Constitution (Seventy-fifth Amendment) Bill, 1990, sought to extend the maximum permissible period of President's Rule in Punjab from three years and six months to four years. The motion for its consideration was defeated in the Lok Sabha on the day it was taken up.
Lokpal Bill and the latest defeat
The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixteenth Amendment) Bill, 2011, sought to give constitutional status to the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, envisaging autonomous and independent anti-corruption institutions.
It proposed provisions governing their composition, appointments and tenure, along with powers to oversee preliminary inquiries, investigations and prosecution of complaints.
The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in December 2011 after failing to secure the requisite special majority.
The latest addition to this list is the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha in April.
It sought to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, enable delimitation based on the latest published Census and increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850.
The Bill was defeated after the government failed to muster the required numbers in the Lok Sabha.