Constitutional amendment bills have faced repeated setbacks in India's parliamentary history, with several proposed changes to the Constitution failing to secure the requisite majority in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

The defeats have involved a range of issues, from land reforms and the abolition of privy purses to constitutional recognition for local self-government institutions and the establishment of anti-corruption bodies.

The latest such setback came in April 2026, when the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was defeated in the Lok Sabha due to a lack of numbers.

Based on a book by former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary, along with official online resources, here is a look at some of the constitutional amendment bills that failed to pass Parliament.

Early setbacks: State reorganisation and land reforms

The Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 1955, sought to amend Article 3 to empower the President to prescribe a time limit for state legislatures to communicate their views on proposals concerning the formation of new states or changes to the boundaries, areas and names of existing states.

However, the motion to refer the Bill to a Select Committee was defeated in the Lok Sabha after it failed to secure the requisite majority.

The Constitution (Seventeenth Amendment) Bill, 1963, sought to strengthen constitutional protection for land reform legislation, particularly laws concerning the abolition of intermediary land tenures and redistribution of agricultural land. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April 1964 after failing to secure the special majority.

The Constitution (Nineteenth Amendment) Bill, 1966, sought to clarify Parliament's powers under Article 3 concerning the formation of new states and Union territories and the reorganisation of existing territories. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha on May 16, 1966.

Privy purses and constitutional recognition

The Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 1970, sought to abolish the privy purses and special privileges enjoyed by former rulers of princely states that had acceded to or merged with the Indian Union after Independence.

Although the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, it failed to secure the requisite majority in the Rajya Sabha in September 1970.

In 1978, the Constitution (Forty-sixth Amendment) Bill sought to accord constitutional status to the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the Minorities Commission. It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in May 1979.

The Constitution (Forty-seventh Amendment) Bill, 1982, proposed safeguards for Scheduled Tribes in northeastern states through the reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and certain state legislative assemblies. The motion for consideration of the Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on August 22, 1984, after it failed to secure the special majority.