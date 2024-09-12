When Yechury led students to seek Indira Gandhi's resignation as JNU chancellor

Veteran Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury, whose political career was shaped during the Emergency days, was brilliant in academics and a CBSE topper, but he earned a distinction when he led students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to push then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to resign as the university's chancellor.

In October 1977, Yechury led a group of students to the prime minister's residence and handed her a memorandum seeking her resignation as JNU chancellor.

Recalling the incident once, Yechury had said during the Emergency days, arrest notices for students would be pasted on their hostel doors in the university.

There was a protest in the university demanding Gandhi's resignation as the chancellor and the students decided to walk down to the prime minister's residence and paste a memorandum demanding her resignation on the door.

As they reached the prime minister's residence, they were asked to send a delegation of five students inside. However, the students insisted that all of them should be allowed in, a request that was accepted.

When the students walked inside the prime minister's residence, they were surprised to see that Gandhi herself came to meet them. "She asked us what did we want and we said we wanted her to resign," Yechury had said, recalling the incident.