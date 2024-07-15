When will govt, PM Modi wake up: Priyanka demands action after CRPF jawan killed in Manipur

Attacking the Centre after a CRPF jawan was killed in Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, 14 July said the state has completely fallen apart and asked when will the central government and prime minister Narendra Modi "wake up from their sleep".

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of martyrdom of a soldier in the attack on a CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

"The violence that started on 3 May last year continues till today. A state has completely fallen apart. After all, when will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their sleep?" she said.