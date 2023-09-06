When will RSS have Dalit or woman as 'Sarsanghchalak': Priyank Kharge

Earlier, Minister Priyank raised caste division issue while responding to the post by Santhosh which claimed that the "head can’t be chopped if there is an infection in the stomach" made in connection with eradication of Sanatana Dharma remark.

Continuing the argument, Santhosh, stated addressing Priyank Kharge that, “You are engaging in discussion. Good. Reform and exploitation are two ways of looking at the problem. From Buddha through Anna Basavanna to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar tried to REFORM society. They were successful in it.”

Santhosh stated, “Just some doubts Priyank Sir.. Why Congress didn’t allow Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to get elected if they respected him so much? Did you know it was Dattotpant Thengadi, a Pracharak who assisted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?”

Answering to this, Priyank Kharge maintained, "always happy to clear your doubts, sir. If you have read Babasaheb’s writings enough you will not be asking naive questions like these and as usual running away from the real subject and trying to bat on a “comfortable” pitch will not help you as well.