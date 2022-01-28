When will we get our land China has occupied?: Rahul asks PM Modi

The party had said the new satellite images on Chinese military development, show purported construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese territory over the last year, multiple new villages are seen spreading through an area roughly 100 square km (25,000 acres). The villages were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021.



These new villages lie near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a face-off in 2017, after which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the region, it said.



New construction on Bhutanese soil, the party said, is particularly worrying for India since India has historically advised Bhutan on its external relations policy and continues to train its armed forces.



The Chinese PLA handed over Taron at Damai, Border Personnel Meeting Point, in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.