WHO flags three contaminated cough syrups in India, including Coldrif

The global health body warned that these syrups could cause severe and potentially life-threatening illnesses if consumed. Coldrif, in particular, was found to be dangerously contaminated with the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG). Laboratory tests revealed DEG concentrations exceeding 48 per cent, far surpassing the permissible limit of 0.1 per cent, posing an extreme health risk.

In response, Tamil Nadu authorities revoked the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, and the company’s owner, G. Ranganathan, was arrested. The state government also ordered a comprehensive inspection of other pharmaceutical companies to identify potential lapses in quality control and prevent further public health risks.

Following the incidents in Madhya Pradesh, the central government issued an advisory to all states and union territories, cautioning against the prescription of cough syrups to children. The advisory specifically recommends:

Avoiding such medications for children under two years of age

Generally refraining from prescribing for children under five years

Health officials have stressed that the tragic deaths underline the urgent need for stricter regulatory oversight in India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Experts argue that ensuring robust quality control mechanisms, timely inspections, and accountability measures is critical to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The WHO alert and the Indian government’s directives highlight the ongoing challenge of safeguarding public health in the face of lapses in drug safety, emphasizing the necessity of vigilance by both regulatory authorities and healthcare providers.

This incident has reignited debates over drug manufacturing practices in India and the enforcement of stringent quality standards, as the nation grapples with the consequences of compromised medical products.

With IANS inputs