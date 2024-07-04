Whose call was it to invite Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam to speak at midnight?

A professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, first-time Congress MP from Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was the last to speak in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Who decided he should be last, and why? While the MP’s short and passionate speech went viral and became a talking point, the mystery of why he was invited to speak at 11.45 pm and given five minutes to speak remains.

The next day, when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi repeatedly requested the Speaker that Outer Manipur Congress MP Alfred Arthur be allowed to speak on Manipur for "two minutes" before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was turned down. One MP from Manipur had already spoken, the Speaker argued, and in any case, the Congress had exhausted its allotted time.

Of course, the Speaker could have used his discretion and allowed the MP to speak for a few minutes, or he could have asked the PM if he would mind waiting for a few minutes to listen to the MP. He did neither.

Incensed, opposition MPs from first the North-East and then others kept up a chant of ‘justice for Manipur’ throughout the next two hours and more during the PM's reply. Leaked video footage of the proceedings showed at one point the prime minister offering a glass of water to Opposition MPs protesting and shouting slogans just in front of him.

If the prime minister could offer a glass of water to an MP, why couldn’t he listen to one for a few minutes, wondered Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam's Jorhat. It would have been truly magnanimous of the PM had he forfeited a few minutes to hear the other MP from Manipur speak.