Why accident insurance cover only for those purchasing tickets online, SC asks railways

“In addition, the amicus has pointed out that an insurance cover is provided to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents, which is not available to those who purchase tickets offline. Mr. Banerjee is required to take instructions as to the reason for this distinction between the two modes of procurement of tickets,” the bench noted in its 25 November order.

The matter forms part of a broader judicial examination of railway operations and safety standards. After perusing a report submitted by the national transporter, the court observed that the foremost priority must be the safety of tracks and railway crossings — areas from which, it said, “all other improvements would naturally emerge”.

It urged the railways to persevere with its comprehensive system-upgradation plan, emphasising that the reforms must be pursued in their “entirety and spirit.”

Posting the case for further hearing on 13 January, the Supreme Court directed the railways to return with a considered response on the insurance disparity, setting the stage for what may become a significant rethink of passenger protection norms.

With PTI inputs