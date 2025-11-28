Why accident insurance cover only for those purchasing tickets online, SC asks railways
Posting the case for 13 January, SC asks railways to explain the insurance gap, signalling a possible rethink of passenger protection
The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the Indian Railways on why accident insurance is extended only to those who purchase tickets online, leaving passengers who buy tickets offline without similar protection.
A bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K. Vinod Chandran raised the query after being informed that the insurance cover — meant to safeguard passengers in the event of accidents — is presently limited to online ticket buyers. Additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the railways, was directed to clarify the rationale behind this disparity.
“In addition, the amicus has pointed out that an insurance cover is provided to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents, which is not available to those who purchase tickets offline. Mr. Banerjee is required to take instructions as to the reason for this distinction between the two modes of procurement of tickets,” the bench noted in its 25 November order.
The matter forms part of a broader judicial examination of railway operations and safety standards. After perusing a report submitted by the national transporter, the court observed that the foremost priority must be the safety of tracks and railway crossings — areas from which, it said, “all other improvements would naturally emerge”.
It urged the railways to persevere with its comprehensive system-upgradation plan, emphasising that the reforms must be pursued in their “entirety and spirit.”
Posting the case for further hearing on 13 January, the Supreme Court directed the railways to return with a considered response on the insurance disparity, setting the stage for what may become a significant rethink of passenger protection norms.
With PTI inputs
