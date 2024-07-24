Why did Delhi court summon YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation suit?

A Delhi court has issued summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. Nakhua, an official spokesperson for BJP Mumbai, sought Rs 20 lakh in damages from Rathee for referring to him as part of a group of “violent and abusive trolls” in a video posted on YouTube.

Issuing notice to Rathee and social media platforms X and Google, district judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket court posted the matter for further hearing on 6 August.

In his suit, the BJP spokesperson said false accusations made by Rathee on the internet have caused "irreparable loss" to his personal and professional reputation, and led to his defamation.

In the allegedly defamatory video titled 'My Reply to Godi Youtubers', which Rathee uploaded to his YouTube channel on 7 July 2024, he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Nakhua and others at his official residence.