Why did Kerala face hundreds of flight cancellations?

The union government says hundreds of flights to and from Kerala were cancelled between April and June 2024. The union minister of aviation said that this was a result of strikes launched by Air India Express workers over the merger of Air Asia and Air India Express.

According to minister of civil aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, there were 164 Air India flight cancellations between April and June in Kerala. Naidu was responding to several queries on delays and cancellations of flight services focused on Kerala.

Air India, the minister said, cancelled 14 flights in April, 132 in May and 18 in June which either originated in the state or had their destination in Kerala. The minister said he would give the details for the rest of the country later.

In another response to Vadakkara MP Shafi Parambil’s starred question on the total number of flights cancelled from Calicut and Kannur between April and June 2024, the minister stated that a total of 542 flights were cancelled to and from Calicut and Kannur airports (which is around 5.59 per cent of the total number of flights) during the last three months.