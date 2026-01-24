Why do babus want control over the ISI?

On 3 January, Kolkata's Jadavpur University inaugurated a centre for the evaluation of traditional medicine. IIT Kharagpur is set to roll out a Master’s programme in Indian knowledge systems in June. (Its 2022 calendar based on the ‘reinterpretation of Indus Valley Civilisation’ had raised more than a few eyebrows.) IIT Mandi has already introduced courses on reincarnation.

Is the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) next? With its centenary coming up in 2031, will ISI have to branch out into the study of Vedic mathematics?

The fear of being forced to embrace ‘pseudoscience’ saw protests organised by the 94-year-old institute in response to a new Bill drafted by the Government of India (GoI) ‘to declare the Indian Statistical Institute an Institution of National Importance and… enable it to emerge as a globally recognised centre of excellence in statistical and allied disciplines.’

Since ISI is already an institution of national importance and a globally acknowledged centre of excellence, what is the government really up to? Is it offering the old carrot of liberal funding for toeing the official line?

When the Union government backed out of introducing the Bill — which was listed for the winter session of Parliament — scholars, faculty, students, alumni and the academic community at large heaved a sigh of relief. However, with the relatively longer Budget session coming up, they are restive once again.

The Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959 acknowledges ISI as an elected society-run organisation. Any move to replace its elected society with a Union government-nominated board will end ISI’s autonomy and academic freedom — the very factors that made it one of India’s leading academic institutions.

Beginning with jute yield surveys in the late 1930s, ISI, under founder P.C. Mahalanobis, pioneered large-scale sample surveys, earning international acclaim, attracting global scholars and cementing India’s leadership in statistical research and education. From the Second Five-Year Plan to the National Sample Survey, its research proved that surveys can reliably inform policy.