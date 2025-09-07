Say hello to muhūrta mathematics

On 20 August, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notice under its ‘Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework’ (LOCF), aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Among the new draft curriculums proposed for undergraduate studies is a startling reconfiguration of mathematics.

Instead of building students’ capacity in modern mathematics — applied, theoretical, computational — the UGC envisions a syllabus steeped in ‘ancient Bharatiya’ concepts: sutra-based arithmetic and algebra, kālagaṇanā (time calculation, based on the positions of the sun and moon), Vedic geometry from the Śulbasūtras (शुल्बसूत्र) and the study of muhūrtas (auspicious timings).

This attempt to retrofit medieval cosmology into modern math pedagogy is another attempt to saffronise our education system — an ideological project that privileges Hindu ritual texts over scientific inquiry. It is not simply a bad idea, but an act of sabotage against the future of India’s young mathematicians.

At the heart of the UGC draft is the glorification of Vedic Mathematics, popularised in the 20th century by Bharati Krishna Tirtha. The so-called ‘sutra-based’ arithmetic offers a set of mnemonic tricks for multiplication, division, squaring and factoring. While it is undeniably clever, it is not mathematics in the rigorous sense — these are shortcuts, more akin to mental calculation games than to the systematic study of algebra or number theory.

Mathematics education the world over focuses on conceptual understanding, abstraction, proof-based learning and algorithmic efficiency. Sutra-based arithmetic, on the other hand, reduces mathematics to a bag of tricks; it’s like teaching aspiring physicists to perform parlour tricks with magnets instead of teaching them Maxwell’s equations.