Why does BJP call NCP ‘corrupt’ and then ally with it, asks Congress in Maha

The Congress' Maharashtra unit on Thursday questioned the double standards of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which first labelled the Nationalist Congress Party as being ‘corrupt’ and then joined hands with it in the state government.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accused the NCP of “Rs 70,000 crore corruption” and a few days later, “honourably” inducted a breakaway faction of the same corrupt party in the Maharashtra government and even awarded them cabinet posts.

“The PM has different sets of standards on the issue of corruption and his anti-corruption rhetoric is hollow. How can you call the NCP a ‘corrupt party’ and then take them in power? The PM and the BJP are protecting the corrupt people,” he said.