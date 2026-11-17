Germany’s experience turned the same technical objection into constitutional doctrine. Nedap machines were used in parts of the 2005 federal election. In 2009 the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the essential steps of an election — casting and counting — must be capable of being understood and verified by any citizen without specialised knowledge.

The machines stored votes only in electronic memory, with no independent physical record that a voter or observer could examine. The court did not ban electronic voting in principle; it held that any system placing the decisive recording and counting steps beyond ordinary public scrutiny violated the democratic principle of public election control. Germany returned to paper.

Ireland followed a similar path. After limited pilots in 2002, the government purchased thousands of Nedap machines at a cost that eventually exceeded €50 million. Technical reviews centred on the same issues: the machines produced no durable paper trail, the software was proprietary and closed, and independent verification of the recorded vote was impossible.

Storage, maintenance and the risk of undetected firmware alteration added further costs. In 2009 the project was abandoned and the machines were later scrapped. Elections continued with pencil and paper.

Finland’s 2008 municipal pilots ended with court-ordered re-runs after technical and procedural failures. Later official evaluations of internet-enabled electronic voting concluded that the risks of undetectable manipulation and software vulnerabilities outweighed any gains in convenience.

Kazakhstan discontinued its Sailau system after persistent problems of public confidence, software updates and the absence of a reliable audit trail. Bangladesh used electronic machines in a limited number of constituencies in 2018 and returned to paper for the 2023 general election amid opposition concerns about opacity and the lack of an independent verification mechanism.

These cases share recurring technical deficiencies. First is the absence of a voter-verifiable paper audit trail. Without a physical record that the voter can inspect, there is no independent check against the electronic total. Second is the opacity of the software and firmware. When source code is proprietary or insufficiently open to independent inspection, outsiders cannot confirm that the machine records votes as intended.

Third is vulnerability to side-channel attacks and physical tampering — electromagnetic emissions, chip replacement and supply-chain risks were demonstrated on already-certified machines.

Fourth is the difficulty of meaningful recounts: electronic systems that simply re-read the same memory cannot resolve disputes the way a physical recount of paper ballots can.

Fifth is the problem of long-term maintenance and certification. Hardware ages, software requires updates, and each change reintroduces the need for re-certification under political pressure and limited technical expertise among election officials.

India introduced Electronic Voting Machines on a limited scale in the 1990s and extended them to all constituencies for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India has stated that the machines are standalone devices with no network connectivity, that their software is stored on one-time programmable chips, and that administrative measures such as randomisation of machines, sealing, presence of candidate agents and mock polls are designed to prevent tampering.

In 2013 the Supreme Court held that a paper trail was an indispensable requirement for free and fair elections. This led to the introduction of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Under the system, a voter presses a button on the control unit and a printed slip becomes visible for seven seconds, showing the candidate and symbol selected, before falling into a sealed compartment.

A prescribed sample of VVPAT slips is later counted and matched against the electronic results. Several opposition parties have called for a substantially larger sample or for 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips, citing the need for greater verification.

The Election Commission has maintained that the existing sample size, combined with other safeguards, is adequate and that full counting would significantly extend the time required for results. The debate has therefore focused on the appropriate scale of physical verification within the hybrid system rather than on a return to pure paper ballots.

India’s arrangement differs from the pure direct-recording electronic systems abandoned elsewhere because it incorporates a paper record that the voter can see. At the same time, the limited mandatory audit of those paper records and the reliance on proprietary hardware remain points of discussion among political parties and civil society groups.