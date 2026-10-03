'Missing' EVMs in MP: March damage, Aug warning — no stock check until Sep

24 EVM units — eight ballot units and 16 control units — are unaccounted for in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

A warehouse wall was damaged in March, while a contractor reportedly warned the SDM in August that EVMs were exposed during demolition work.

The machines were shifted only on 21 September, with the discrepancy detected during verification.

Twenty-four electronic voting machine (EVM) units — eight ballot units and 16 control units — have gone missing from a warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, with the discovery coming after months of warning signs about the security of the machines.

The machines were found missing during a physical verification conducted between 24 and 28 September, after EVMs stored at the old tehsil office were shifted to a new location on 21 September. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons, while an administrative inquiry is also under way.

What has raised questions is the timeline leading up to the discovery. According to the complaint, the EVM warehouse behind the old tehsil office was inspected on 16 March, when the machines were found properly arranged. The building was subsequently taken up for dismantling as it had become dilapidated. During the work, the rear wall of the room housing the EVMs was found damaged.

Despite the damaged wall, the machines were not immediately shifted and a comprehensive physical verification was not conducted at that stage, according to the complaint and local reports.