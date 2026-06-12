Kolkata fire which destroyed 4,000 EVMs sparks sabotage claims, political row

A major fire at the South 24 Parganas district administration headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area has triggered a criminal investigation and political controversy after around 4,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with administrative records and office infrastructure, were destroyed in a blaze that swept through parts of the building on the morning of Wednesday, 10 June.

While the scale of the destruction is significant in itself, the timing of the incident has become the central issue in the political debate that has followed.

The fire comes shortly after allegations of counting irregularities in several constituencies during the April Assembly elections and amid discussions within political circles about possible legal challenges to some results. Against that backdrop, the destruction of the EVMs has prompted questions about whether the loss of the machines could complicate any future recounts, verification exercises or court proceedings relating to disputed seats.

The blaze affected the Zilla Parishad offices and the additional district magistrate's establishment. However, investigators and political leaders alike have focused on what has been described as an unusual pattern of damage within the building.

Initial assessments suggest the fire may have originated on lower floors before spreading upwards. Yet several intermediate floors reportedly escaped major damage even as upper floors, where the EVMs were stored, suffered extensive destruction.

The unusual spread of the fire has led investigators to examine the possibility of sabotage alongside more conventional explanations such as electrical faults or failures in fire-safety systems.

TMC spokesperson Krishanu Moitra linked the incident directly to the party's concerns over the election process. "The destruction of EVMs at a time when we were moving towards legal challenges over counting irregularities effectively benefits the BJP, as it eliminates the possibility of recounting or judicial verification in those contested seats," he said.