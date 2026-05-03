Bengal elections: From ‘clean poll’ to repoll, ECI ties itself in knots over Falta

The notification issued on the evening of Saturday, 2 May countermanding the election in West Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency makes for interesting reading. It suggests that black adhesive tape — a piece of which was recovered and an FIR lodged (why the others were not recovered is not explained) — and perfume sprayed on the ‘ballot unit buttons’ were used to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs). Another reason cited for countermanding the poll is ‘companion voting’, or voters being assisted by companions to cast their vote.

One more curious aspect flagged in the notification is that video footage from the Bihar Assembly election held last year was made available to observers in Falta. The notification does not explain how this was possible, or whether the Commission itself reused CCTV units from Bihar without clearing them.

Returning to the allegation that black adhesive tape was placed on ballot units, the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggests it was done so that voters would fail to see the symbol and press the button for a specified candidate. How this escaped the notice of CCTV cameras, presiding officers and observers is unclear.

Similarly, the ECI alleges that perfume was sprayed on certain buttons on the ballot unit so that voters pressing a particular button in favour of a specified political party and candidate could be identified outside the booth, presumably by rival agents smelling voters’ fingers. What is also remarkable is that the returning officer, in his report on 30 April — the day after polling — acknowledged receipt of such complaints but went on to state that they did not interfere with the ‘free, secret and peaceful’ polling.

The passage from the report cited in the notification reads: “…there were allegations of affixing tape and scent, ink etc but these acts, whether they happened or not, we can be certain that they never interfered in the process of ensuring free, secret and peaceful poll. That much is certain from the scrutiny of documents like ‘proceeding’ (sic) officer’s diary, form 17A and other supporting documents.”