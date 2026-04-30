Bengal: Ballot box row erupts in Kolkata as TMC alleges tampering ahead of count

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a dharna outside Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday amid rising tensions over the alleged handling of ballot boxes linked to the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, which were held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.

The protest was triggered by a video posted by the party on social media that allegedly shows CCTV footage of attempts to open ballot boxes without the presence of authorised representatives from all political parties. The footage has not been independently verified by National Herald. However, its circulation appears to have heightened concern on the ground, with party workers gathering in large numbers outside the counting centre.

According to sources at the site, TMC leaders have accused officials linked to the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of attempting to open ballot boxes without following due procedure. There has been no official confirmation of these allegations so far, and election authorities are yet to issue a detailed response.

Dr Panja, a senior TMC leader and minister in the West Bengal government, has been at the forefront of the protest. Alongside her, Ghosh, a prominent party spokesperson and Assembly candidate from Beleghata, joined the sit-in, calling for transparency and strict adherence to electoral norms.