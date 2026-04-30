Mamata Banerjee dismisses exit polls, asserts TMC will win over 226 seats

Mamata Banerjee on Friday rejected exit poll projections predicting a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging that the surveys were circulated “at the instruction of the BJP” to demoralise Trinamool Congress workers ahead of counting on 4 May.

In a video message shared on social media, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed television channels had aired projections sent directly from the BJP office.

“What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done,” Banerjee alleged.

Most exit polls released after the completion of voting predicted a majority for the BJP in the 294-member Assembly, where the halfway mark is 148 seats.

‘We will cross 226 seats’

Projecting confidence, Banerjee asserted that the TMC would comfortably return to power with a decisive mandate.

“We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people,” she said.

She thanked voters for participating in large numbers despite what she described as “heat and alleged intimidation”.

In a strongly worded political message, Banerjee said, “Those who tried to subdue Bengal have been subdued by the ballot,” while also praising TMC workers who, according to her, “fought relentlessly and endured attacks”.

Targets Amit Shah, central forces

The chief minister accused Amit Shah and central forces of acting in favour of the BJP during polling.

She alleged that women, children, journalists and TMC workers were assaulted in several areas and claimed many of her party workers had been deliberately detained to prevent them from functioning as polling agents.

Banerjee specifically referred to areas such as Bhatpara, Naihati, Jagaddal and even her own constituency Bhabanipur, alleging intimidation and late-night searches.

Referring to the reported death of an elderly voter in Udaynarayanpur during polling, Banerjee expressed sympathy for the family.

She said the TMC would stand beside them and alleged that her party workers “faced one-sided violence but did not leave the field”.