Mamata Banerjee dismisses exit polls, asserts TMC will win over 226 seats
TMC chief alleges BJP-engineered media narrative, warns cadres to guard EVM strong rooms till counting
Mamata Banerjee on Friday rejected exit poll projections predicting a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging that the surveys were circulated “at the instruction of the BJP” to demoralise Trinamool Congress workers ahead of counting on 4 May.
In a video message shared on social media, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed television channels had aired projections sent directly from the BJP office.
“What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done,” Banerjee alleged.
Most exit polls released after the completion of voting predicted a majority for the BJP in the 294-member Assembly, where the halfway mark is 148 seats.
‘We will cross 226 seats’
Projecting confidence, Banerjee asserted that the TMC would comfortably return to power with a decisive mandate.
“We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people,” she said.
She thanked voters for participating in large numbers despite what she described as “heat and alleged intimidation”.
In a strongly worded political message, Banerjee said, “Those who tried to subdue Bengal have been subdued by the ballot,” while also praising TMC workers who, according to her, “fought relentlessly and endured attacks”.
Targets Amit Shah, central forces
The chief minister accused Amit Shah and central forces of acting in favour of the BJP during polling.
She alleged that women, children, journalists and TMC workers were assaulted in several areas and claimed many of her party workers had been deliberately detained to prevent them from functioning as polling agents.
Banerjee specifically referred to areas such as Bhatpara, Naihati, Jagaddal and even her own constituency Bhabanipur, alleging intimidation and late-night searches.
Referring to the reported death of an elderly voter in Udaynarayanpur during polling, Banerjee expressed sympathy for the family.
She said the TMC would stand beside them and alleged that her party workers “faced one-sided violence but did not leave the field”.
Exit polls part of ‘larger conspiracy’
Banerjee claimed the exit poll narrative was designed to weaken the morale of TMC workers and stabilise financial markets before counting.
“They are playing their last game through sections of the media to psychologically weaken our workers and reassure the share market,” she alleged.
She also referred to past elections in 2016 and 2021, suggesting that exit polls had previously failed to accurately predict the final outcome in Bengal.
Directs cadres to guard EVM strong rooms
In one of the sharpest parts of her address, Banerjee instructed party leaders, candidates and workers to remain vigilant around strong rooms storing Electronic Voting Machines.
“They have planned that when EVMs are moved from strong rooms to counting halls, attempts could be made to change the machines. Do not be negligent,” she warned.
She urged party workers to monitor counting centres in shifts through the night.
“Stay awake through the night. In the morning, hand over charge to another team and only then go to sleep. If I can stand guard, you can also stand guard,” Banerjee said.
She also advised candidates not to leave counting tables unattended, even briefly, unless replaced by “trusted people who cannot be bought”.
Calls for restraint
Despite the aggressive tone of her allegations, Banerjee appealed to supporters to remain peaceful.
“Remain calm and disciplined. Have faith in the people of Bengal and have faith in Didi (Banerjee). Wait till the evening of May 4, you will get your answer,” she said.
The West Bengal election has witnessed one of the most intense contests in recent years, with both the BJP and TMC running aggressive statewide campaigns.
The counting of votes on 4 May is expected to decide whether Banerjee secures a fourth consecutive term or whether the BJP succeeds in ending the TMC’s long rule in the state.
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