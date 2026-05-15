Bengal: Report on Rajarhat counting revives ‘vote manipulation’ charge

A detailed investigation by Scroll into the counting process in West Bengal’s Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency has reignited allegations by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that several seats in the 23 and 29 April Assembly elections were “systematically manipulated” in favour of the BJP.

The report focused on the dramatic turnaround in Rajarhat New Town, where former Trinamool MLA Tapash Chatterjee had reportedly maintained a lead through most of the counting process before eventually losing to BJP candidate Piyush Kanodia by just 316 votes after an additional round of counting was introduced the following day.

According to the report, counting at Bidhannagar College — the designated counting centre for the constituency — progressed unusually slowly compared to other seats in West Bengal. While BJP victories in neighbouring constituencies were declared on the evening of 4 May, counting in Rajarhat New Town continued late into the night and spilled over into the next day.

The TMC alleged that the delay was deliberate. Party leaders claimed that counting was slowed in constituencies where the BJP was trailing, creating a wider perception across Bengal by afternoon that the BJP was headed for a sweeping victory. This, they alleged, demoralised TMC workers and counting agents.

As votes recorded in electronic voting machines were counted in Rajarhat New Town, Chatterjee reportedly built a lead of more than 11,000 votes after the first five rounds. Even after all 17 scheduled rounds of counting were completed late at night, he was still ahead by 316 votes, according to figures displayed at the counting centre and Election Commission data cited in the report.