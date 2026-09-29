Rahul: 'Match-fixing' going on through EVM, voters' list; 'resistance' will continue

Rahul Gandhi alleges EVM and voter-list “match-fixing” in elections.

He urged Congress to continue its “resistance” from the streets to Parliament.

EC said differences among commissioners are normal and its orders follow the law.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday, 29 September, that “match-fixing” through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter lists was taking place in elections and called on the Congress to continue its campaign of “virodh” (opposition) and “pratirodh” (resistance) from the streets to Parliament.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Gandhi said the party's allegations over 'vote chori' and electoral irregularities were increasingly being discussed by the public.

Gandhi said the Congress had raised concerns over elections in Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, but had initially faced scepticism. The issue was now being discussed in the media and editorials, he said.

According to sources, Gandhi described two forms of alleged “match-fixing”—one involving EVMs and the other involving deliberate changes to voter lists. He also alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was “completely fixed and rigged”.

He urged Congress leaders not to retreat from their campaign and referred to the 1930 Lahore session of the Congress, saying parties that believe in democracy must resist when their demands are not heard.

The CWC meeting also discussed the party's demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restoration of more than 13 crore names that have been removed from electoral rolls. The party has also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over its allegations of electoral “match-fixing”.