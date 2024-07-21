Who doesn’t love a cheap hot meal?

On my way to Jaipur to pilot test questionnaires for a survey of canteens in select cities, I had dinner on the Vande Bharat train. The next day, I had a meal at an Indira Rasoi canteen. My first thoughts: rotis at the Indira Rasoi were better than those on the [expensive] Vande Bharat.

Canteens such as Indira Rasois (in Rajasthan) and Amma Unavagam (Tamil Nadu) provide freshly cooked meals at subsidised prices (Rs 8 and Rs 5, respectively). They had faded from public memory till a comeback in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020. For instance, starting with just over 200 in August 2020, Rajasthan had 1,200-odd Indira Rasoi canteens (renamed Shree Annapurna Rasoi) by 2023, with plans to expand the network into rural areas.

The government-subsidised canteen network is quite widespread in India (see map below), but has somehow not received the kind of policy attention it deserves. Most came up between 2010 and 2020 — Amma Unavagam in 2013, Annapurna canteens (Telangana, 2014), Aahar (Odisha, 2015), Indira canteens (Karnataka, 2017), Indira Rasoi (Rajasthan, 2020), Shiv Bhojan Thali (Maharashtra, 2020).

Few systematic studies exist of these state government-sponsored schemes. For our Canteen Survey 2023, we picked three states — Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka. The survey was undertaken in November–December 2023, with the objective to better understand the potential of such a social policy intervention, how these were actually implemented, and to see if there were any inter-state policy lessons.

It covered 12 cities — Ajmer, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan; Bengaluru, Bellary and Mysore in Karnataka; and Chennai, Coimbatore and Vellore in Tamil Nadu. In all, we surveyed 704 guests in 174 randomly sampled canteens.

Why canteens when there is PDS?

Some ask why we need canteens to provide subsidised meals when 800 million (80 crore) of our poor get free rations through the public distribution system (PDS). Why not expand PDS coverage instead, they say, rather than have “yet another scheme” for food security. Another response is to focus instead on ‘portability’ in the PDS via ‘one nation, one ration card’.