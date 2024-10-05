Why Haryana is all set for a power shift

There are three possible outcomes of the upcoming assembly election in Haryana.

Scenario A: the election winds blow against the ruling BJP and the Congress forms the next government with a clear majority.

Scenario B: the winds of change turn into a storm, giving the Congress a thumping majority.

Scenario C: a full-blown tsunami sweeps the Congress to power, leaving the BJP and other parties in the dust with at best a handful of seats between them.

This is not a political forecast. I’m not trying to assess which of these scenarios will come true or how many seats each party will win. This is plain political common sense and common knowledge in the state. There is no doubt that this is a straight contest between the BJP and Congress.

Unlike previous assembly elections, parties like Abhay Chautala’s INLD, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP or the BSP or AAP, or Independents are not expected to play a big role. It is also widely understood that the Congress has a clear edge in this direct contest.

Regardless of which of these scenarios plays out, the Congress looks set to form the next government. It’s one of those elections where the outcome was known even before the polls were officially announced. Sure, the selection of candidates, the party manifestos and the strategies parties adopt during the campaign can influence the final seat tally, but these factors will not change the course of this election.

The broad direction of this election was set a year or so ago when one could see a glaring and growing disconnect between the people and the ruling party. In fact, the disenchantment set in with the BJP’s return to power for a second term—when Dushyant Chautala’s JJP did a volte-face to prop up the BJP government.