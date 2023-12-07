Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill sparks fears: A closer look at citizen apprehensions

The signatories call on the Ministry to comply with these mandates, emphasising the importance of an inclusive and informed consultation given the bill's wide scope and ramifications on free speech and access to information. The letter clearly stated that it is important that the Bill be provided wide publicity on different media platforms and also urged the Ministry to undertake open houses and in person public consultations on the Bill with affected stakeholders.

They also demand that the text of the bill and the accompanying explanation be published in all scheduled languages of the Constitution. They point out that in the past also, the Government of India has facilitated consultations on policy proposals in multiple languages like the draft of the New Education Policy was translated in 22 languages and uploaded on the Ministry's website. So, the letter stated, "it is neither without precedent, nor practically impossible to make policy proposals available in public domain in multiple languages for the purpose of undertaking consultation".