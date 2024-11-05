‘Caste discrimination in India unique’: Rahul Gandhi vows to break 50 pc reservation cap

Reaffirming his commitment to a national caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 5 November, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to openly support the exercise.

Speaking at a meeting of intellectuals and social leaders in Hyderabad, Gandhi highlighted Congress’s intent to implement caste-based data collection as a step toward addressing systemic inequality and promoting social justice.

Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised the issue of a caste census, arguing that comprehensive data on India’s caste demographics is essential for fair policy-making.

In recent months, he has reiterated that without understanding the social composition of India, policies targeting equality and representation cannot be effectively framed. Congress has made the caste census a cornerstone of its campaign, challenging the BJP-led central government to release detailed data on the representation of marginalised communities across sectors.

In his address attended by members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi questioned why Modi had not committed to such an initiative himself, given the deeply ingrained caste inequalities in various spheres of Indian society.

“I am still wondering why the prime minister of this country has not publicly said he wants to challenge discrimination in Indian society,” said Gandhi.

“Why hasn't he asked how many Dalits are in India's boardrooms or how many OBCs are part of the judiciary? Why is he afraid of asking these questions?”

Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress, if elected to the national government, would not only conduct a caste census but would also strive to dismantle the “artificial” 50 per cent reservation limit.