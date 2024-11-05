‘Caste discrimination in India unique’: Rahul Gandhi vows to break 50 pc reservation cap
The caste census is a cornerstone of the Congress campaign, challenging the BJP-led Centre to share data on the representation of marginalised people in different sectors
Reaffirming his commitment to a national caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 5 November, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to openly support the exercise.
Speaking at a meeting of intellectuals and social leaders in Hyderabad, Gandhi highlighted Congress’s intent to implement caste-based data collection as a step toward addressing systemic inequality and promoting social justice.
Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised the issue of a caste census, arguing that comprehensive data on India’s caste demographics is essential for fair policy-making.
In recent months, he has reiterated that without understanding the social composition of India, policies targeting equality and representation cannot be effectively framed. Congress has made the caste census a cornerstone of its campaign, challenging the BJP-led central government to release detailed data on the representation of marginalised communities across sectors.
In his address attended by members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi questioned why Modi had not committed to such an initiative himself, given the deeply ingrained caste inequalities in various spheres of Indian society.
“I am still wondering why the prime minister of this country has not publicly said he wants to challenge discrimination in Indian society,” said Gandhi.
“Why hasn't he asked how many Dalits are in India's boardrooms or how many OBCs are part of the judiciary? Why is he afraid of asking these questions?”
Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress, if elected to the national government, would not only conduct a caste census but would also strive to dismantle the “artificial” 50 per cent reservation limit.
“This 50 per cent cap is a barrier to social justice, and we are committed to demolishing it,” Gandhi said, adding that Telangana’s ongoing caste survey could serve as a model for the national exercise.
The Congress leader also criticised the BJP’s portrayal of his stance on caste census as divisive. “Every time I speak on caste census, BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, accuse me of dividing the country. But since when has revealing the truth divided India? Understanding caste discrimination is essential for change,” he argued.
Addressing a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting in Hyderabad ahead of the commencement of a caste survey by the state government from 6 November, Gandhi said the caste census is the first process that needs to be taken up to assess the extent and nature of discrimination.
Furthermore, he said caste discrimination in India was "unique" and probably among the worst in the world
“So, I am fully committed to ensuring [that] not only the caste census happens in Telangana, but that Telangana becomes a model for the caste census in the country,” he said.
The caste census debate has gained momentum in India, with many political leaders demanding data to ensure representation for marginalised communities.
The Congress party has pledged to undertake the exercise as part of its broader political strategy to address social inequities. However, the Modi government has yet to announce any plans for a caste census, leaving the matter as a point of contention at the national level.
