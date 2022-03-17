Why not 'Lakhimpur Files' now? asks Akhilesh

The violence took place during a protest against the three farm laws which the Union government subsequently withdrew ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.



This was Akhilesh's first visit outside Lucknow since the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in which SP won 111 seats, while its two allies (Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party) together bagged 14.



The BJP returned to power with 255 seats and its two allies (Apna Dal-S and Nishad party) got 18 seats together.



Akhilesh said his party had achieved a moral victory in the polls.



"The SP and allies had a moral victory in the polls. The public treats the SP as the alternative to the BJP. Our seats and vote share have increased significantly. On the other hand, the BJP's seats have come down. The BJP seats will go down further in the future," he stated.