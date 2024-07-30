Why queer the pitch for healthy and willing blood donors?

Hearing of the public interest litigation questioning the blood donor rules of 2017, which permanently bars LGBTQIA persons (including transgender individuals) and female sex workers from donating blood, has been moved to Friday, 2 August.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and justices Manoj Mishra and JB Pardiwala will take it up. The petition was listed for Tuesday, July 30, but other cases on the list pushed it down and it had to be postponed.

The petition has been filed by the director of the Rainbow Literature Festival, Sharif D. Rangnekar, through his lawyers Rohin Bhatt and Ibad Mushtaq.

The petitioner is challenging the constitutional validity of the Guidelines on Blood Donor Selection and Blood Donor Referral, 2017, issued on 11 October 2017 by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) — under the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India. The impugned guidelines permanently debar transgender persons, female sex workers and men having sex with men from donating blood and being blood donors in the manner of a blanket restriction — without any health check-ups or documentation being required.

The case, according to Rangnekar, is that such a blanket prohibition is a violation of the right to equality, dignity and life protected under Articles 14, 15, 17 and 21 of the Constitution.