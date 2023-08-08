Trans-woman prevented from donating blood in Kolkata

In an unprecedented development, a transgender woman was prevented from donating blood at a donation camp by a state government health worker on gender identity grounds in Kolkata.

On objections by the secretary of the organisation which was organising the camp and a reputed Queer-rights activist demanding the guidelines that prevent transgender persons from donating blood, the health worker concerned agreed to allow the trans-woman to donate the blood.

But her approval came with weird interpretations of the sexual orientation of transgender persons and why they are medically risky of being allowed to donate blood.

Speaking to IANS, noted city-based transgender rights activist and popular elocutionist Anurag Maitrayee, who raised the voice of protest after the trans-woman concerned was prevented from donating blood, said that the event happened at a blood-donation camp in the city on August 6 which was organised by a reported NGO Manusher Pashe Thakar Angikar (Promise to stand by people).