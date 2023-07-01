Transgender persons in Maharashtra demand inclusion in the police forces

It has been a trying day for Nikita Mukhydal, a transgender woman from the western Indian state of Maharashtra who is fighting for the inclusion of transgender people in the state police.

Dressed in camouflage attire, she led a protest march with several others from the transgender community over the Maharashtra police force's application policies. This is their second demonstration in two months.

"It has always been a fight for gender identity," Mukhydal, who was assigned male at birth (AMAB), told DW.