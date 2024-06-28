Why sengol, when it was Bapu’s lathi that won us our freedom?

While party spokespersons and TV anchors have been excitedly discussing the fresh sengol controversy, the fact remains that even the PMO was oblivious about the sengol until 2021, when S. Gurumurthy wrote an article about it in the magazine Tughlaq and Dr Padma Subramanium wrote to the PMO referring to the article.

The sceptre was traced back to the Allahabad museum and brought back to New Delhi and installed in the new Parliament building in May 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was said by the BJP then that the sceptre was presented to Lord Mountbatten, who ceremonially handed it over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power at midnight on 14 August 1947.

N. Ram, editor of the Hindu, described the stories around the sengol as ‘manufactured lies’ and pointed out that the sengol was just one of the hundreds of gifts sent from different parts of the country to the prime minister-designate. There was no way the priests from Tamil Nadu could have met Lord Mountbatten on 14 August, he said, because he was in Karachi on the occasion of transfer of power to Pakistan before flying back to New Delhi at 7.00 pm.

The dubious historical sources cited last year by the Union government had been questioned then but the fresh controversy was triggered by the Samajwadi Party MP’s letter urging the removal of the sengol from the parliament as it represented ‘monarchy’.