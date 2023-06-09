Sengol issue: BJP's 'fake factory' stands exposed, says Jairam Ramesh

The BJP's claim that the 'Sengol' was a symbol of transfer of power from the British to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been exposed, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday citing an interview quoting a Tamil Nadu-based religious body's chief.

Citing the interview in a daily that quoted the head Swamigal of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, he said neither Lord Mountbatten nor C Rajagopalachari were present at the handing over of the 'Sengol' to Nehru.

The ceremonial sceptre was presented to Nehru at 10 pm on August 14, 1947, at his residence.

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building and the installation of the 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha on May 28, the BJP had alleged that the Congress displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by calling the sacred 'Sengol' a "golden stick gifted" to India's first prime minister Nehru and tucking it away in a museum.