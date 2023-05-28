That sengol: The mutt wanted to show it had the new government's favour

Is it a gift, a donation “or a share or fee”, wondered the founder of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), who went on to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This was CN Annadurai, in 1947, soon after the vaunted sengol — which has now been installed in India's new parliament building — was presented to the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Anna, as he was known in Tamil Nadu, also questioned the motive of the head of the mutt in Tamil Nadu in sending over the golden sceptre to Nehru on the eve of Independence.

While the motive behind the Modi government’s resurrection of the long-forgotten ‘gift’ is becoming obvious by the day — as the government anoints it as ‘the symbol of transfer of power’ and places it in the new parliament building and has the prime minister himself not just genuflect but prostrate himself before it — Annadurai’s scathing piece also appears to trash the claims being made by the PM and the Union home minister.

In an article that appeared a week after Independence under the headline ‘Sengol, oru vendukol (Sceptre, a request)‘ published in Dravida Nadu on 24 August 1947, Annadurai made fun of the sengol and suggested that the mutt was merely trying to ingratiate with the new government.