‘Why should a minister choose CEC?’: SC questions Centre on poll panel law

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday questioned the inclusion of a Union Cabinet minister in the three-member panel responsible for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), observing that the process must inspire public confidence in the independence of the Election Commission.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S. C. Sharma was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The court made the observations while Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued that the independence of the Chief Election Commissioner should be judged by the functioning of the office-holder after appointment.

“It is not sufficient to be independent, but it has to appear to be independent,” the bench observed during the hearing.

Justice Datta further remarked that the level of public confidence in the appointment process should be such “as if there had been a third neutral person in the selection committee”.

“Somebody who is a neutral person, he should select. Why should it be a minister from the Cabinet?” the judge asked.

Centre seeks larger bench hearing

The Centre urged the court to refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench, arguing that the petitions effectively sought judicial examination of policy choices made by Parliament.

The Attorney General contended that the Supreme Court’s 2023 judgment in the Anoop Baranwal vs Union of India case had lost relevance after Parliament enacted a law governing appointments.