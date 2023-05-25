Why should children study distorted history, asks K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge

Meanwhile, it has been demanded to remove a lesson written by the Hindutva ideologue, Chakravarty Sulibele. Under the title 'Tayi Bharatiya Amaraputraru (Martyrs of Mother India)' the previous BJP government had prescribed it as a lesson.



Last week, activist and senior academician Dr. V.P. Niranjanaradhya met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submitted a proposal in this regard. He had told CM Siddaramaiah that "inclusion of saffron ideology for the children was not required".



Niranjanaradhya also said that the textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha set up by the previous government has saffronised the syllabus and insulted great personalities like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Basavanna, Kuvempu, Tipu Sultan.



He demanded that as the textbooks are already published, the lessons on Hedgewar written by Chakravarty Sulibele and other 'objectionable' content must not be taught to the students this year. The demand is also made to take up revision of textbooks by next year again.