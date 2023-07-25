Why so much negativity on INDIA: Priyanka to PM Modi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him about "so much negativity" over INDIA, and said the country wanted to hear from him on the Manipur violence.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Prime Minister, why so much negativity? The spirit of the Constitution is at the core of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

"Employment to the youth of the country, relief from inflation to the public, prosperity of every section, welfare of farmers-labourers, security and help to women, unity, love and peace in the country is a positive agenda," the Congress leader said.