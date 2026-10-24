'Why such liberty extended to terror accused': Cong questions ‘liberty’ granted to US national

The Congress on Saturday questioned the release of US national Matthew VanDyke, an accused in a Myanmar arms training case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), asking why such liberty was being extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said VanDyke had been allowed to return to the US for four months even as the government had detained young activists and peaceful protesters during demonstrations against alleged “vote chori”.

“US national Matthew VanDyke, arrested for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India, was released yesterday and allowed to return home for 4 months. Why has such liberty been extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He added that the government had shown no hesitation in detaining and arresting youth activists during the anti-‘vote chori’ protests over the past month.

Ramesh also pointed to the issue being raised during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India in May, noting that Rubio had visited India again earlier this week.

The Congress leader had previously accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “compromised PM” following VanDyke’s release in September. Ramesh claimed that Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had raised the matter with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

He had also alleged that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against VanDyke were dropped on 8 September, arguing that this contrasted with what he described as the widespread misuse of the law against Indian citizens.