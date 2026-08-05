Why the latest challenge to CAPF Act is about more than IPS deputation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 August agreed to examine whether Parliament, through legislation, can effectively undo a judicial directive on the structure of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), opening a fresh constitutional battle over the limits of legislative power and the long-running contest between cadre officers and the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi sought its response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which preserves IPS deputation to senior positions in the CAPFs despite a 2025 Supreme Court judgment directing a phased reduction in such appointments.

The challenge places at the centre of the dispute a fundamental constitutional question: can Parliament enact a law that effectively reverses the consequences of a judicial verdict, or does such a law violate the doctrine of separation of powers?

The petitioners — 34 serving CAPF officers backed by over 3,000 Group A cadre officers — contend that the legislation does precisely that.