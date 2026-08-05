Why the latest challenge to CAPF Act is about more than IPS deputation
Petition against new law raises separation of powers questions as Centre seeks to retain IPS presence in senior CAPF ranks
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 August agreed to examine whether Parliament, through legislation, can effectively undo a judicial directive on the structure of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), opening a fresh constitutional battle over the limits of legislative power and the long-running contest between cadre officers and the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi sought its response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which preserves IPS deputation to senior positions in the CAPFs despite a 2025 Supreme Court judgment directing a phased reduction in such appointments.
The challenge places at the centre of the dispute a fundamental constitutional question: can Parliament enact a law that effectively reverses the consequences of a judicial verdict, or does such a law violate the doctrine of separation of powers?
The petitioners — 34 serving CAPF officers backed by over 3,000 Group A cadre officers — contend that the legislation does precisely that.
In its 23 May 2025 judgment in Sanjay Prakash vs Union of India, the Supreme Court had directed that deputation posts in the CAPFs up to the senior administrative grade be progressively reduced within two years. The court said the move was intended to address stagnation among cadre officers while balancing the operational requirements of the forces, and would ensure greater participation by CAPF officers in the administrative decision-making process.
Barely a year later, Parliament enacted the CAPF Act.
Section 3 empowers the Centre to frame rules governing recruitment, promotion and deputation in the forces "notwithstanding anything contained in any other law" or "any judgment, decree or order of any court". It further mandates that 50 per cent of inspector-general posts, at least 67 per cent of additional director-general posts, and all special director-general and director-general posts be filled through IPS deputation.
According to the petition, the law does not merely alter the legal framework governing the forces but legislatively restores the very deputation structure that the Supreme Court had directed should be progressively dismantled.
The plea argues that while Parliament is competent to amend the law underlying a judicial decision, it cannot simply neutralise the effect of a binding verdict without curing the legal basis on which the court ruled. Such an exercise, it contends, amounts to an impermissible legislative overruling of a judicial decision and violates Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution.
To bolster its case, the petition relies on the Supreme Court's 2019 ruling in Union of India vs Shri Harananda, which affirmed that the CAPFs are Organised Group 'A' Central Civil Services, arguing that the status of cadre officers recognised in that judgment cannot be diluted by legislation designed to negate subsequent judicial directions.
The case is also the latest flashpoint in a decades-old institutional conflict over command and career progression in the CAPFs. Cadre officers have long argued that the continued deputation of IPS officers to senior ranks limits promotional avenues and sidelines officers who spend their careers within the forces. The Centre, on the other hand, has consistently maintained that IPS officers bring wider policing and administrative experience essential for leading the country's largest paramilitary organisations.
The Supreme Court's eventual ruling is likely to determine not only the future composition of the CAPFs' top leadership but also clarify the constitutional limits on Parliament's power to legislate in response to judicial decisions.
With media inputs